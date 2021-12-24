UrduPoint.com

Arbab Says PTI Can Provide Alternate Leadership In Sindh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:07 PM

Arbab says PTI can provide alternate leadership in Sindh

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim has said only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can provide alternate leadership to the people of Sindh who are fed up with the poor performance and alleged corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim has said only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can provide alternate leadership to the people of Sindh who are fed up with the poor performance and alleged corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Rahim expressed hope that the PTI would emerge victorious in the next general elections.

"My party can benefit in Sindh from my suggestions because I am not interested in publicity but only performance," he said.

Rahim blamed the PPP's Sindh government for tormenting the lives of people in Sindh due to its poor governance.

He reiterated that the agricultural economy of Sindh had been badly affected due to poor regulation over the industries and traders inflating the prices of the agricultural inputs and also because of low crop prices.

