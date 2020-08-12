Archaeological Sites, Museums Opened For General Public
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department has announced to open all the archaeological sites and museums to the general public here on Wednesday.
According to a document, the culture department in pursuance of Sindh Home department letter has opened the archaeological sites and museums from August 11.