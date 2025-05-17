Armed forces' historic victory united the nation: Hafiz Naeem

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has hailed the armed forces for their decisive military success on May 10, stating that they shattered Indian arrogance and restored national pride.

Speaking at the "Defend Pakistan and Gaza March" in Abbottabad, he said this historic victory has united the nation and sent a strong message to the enemy.

He claimed that the Pakistani military not only forced India to retreat after the 2025 Pulwama incident but also destroyed 80 Israeli-made drones, exposing Indian and Israeli misinformation.

Hafiz Naeem emphasized that Pakistan must not lose the battlefield gains at the negotiation table and urged the leadership to continue defending national sovereignty with dignity.

He said whenever Pakistan stands for Islamic values rather than foreign agendas, the armed forces gain full support from the people, and the spirit of jihad revives. "This victory proves that our strength lies in unity and faith," he remarked, urging the nation to remain firm against all external threats.

At the conclusion of the event, Hafiz Naeem was presented with a traditional Hazara turban and a symbolic sword in recognition of his leadership.