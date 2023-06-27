Armed man arrested for scaring people on highway

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Eagle Squad Jawans arrested a man from a highway passing through Burewala after people complained he was waving a weapon and scaring them on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Omar Farooq sent Eagle Sqaud to Chichawatni road.

The policemen maneuvered from different direction and arrested the armed man, later identified as Ameer Hamza. He has been shifted to some undisclosed location for questioning.

People of the area decorated police officials with garland including Rana Shahid, Rana babar, Mueed Ur Rahman, and Shahid Saleem while DPO ESa Khan Sukhera commended them on their bravery and efficiency.