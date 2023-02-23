Arrangements completed for holding transparent, smooth and organised by polls in NA 193: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commission has made all necessary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajanpur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commission has made all necessary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajanpur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner.

ECP press release said a total of 237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful elections. Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army personnel would be on duty to ensure law and order.

The presiding officers would receive the polling bags from the returning officers. The police would provide security to the presiding officers and accompany the polling staff till the completion of the election process. Presiding officers have been instructed to keep their mobile location on while photographing Form 45 on polling day.

Further, they would be required to take a clean and clear photo of Form 45 in front of the polling agents and immediately send it to the Returning Officers on WhatsApp in the presence of the polling agents.

In case of non-availability of an internet facility, the presiding officer would immediately reach the returning officer's office and hand over the original copy of Form 45 to the returning officer.

Every presiding officer would show the original copy of Form 45 along with a snapshot including forensic details to the Returning Officer indicating time and location.

The returning officer would review the photo and location details and get the photo of the location and time details on the presiding officer's mobile in his mobile and save these forensic details on the computer in his office.

The Election Commission has instructed that every candidate should ensure the training of their polling agents. The commission has instructed polling agents not to leave the polling station without receiving Form 45 signed by the presiding officer.

Every presiding officer was bound to provide a signed copy of Form 45 to the polling agents concerned at the polling station.

The District Returning Officer and the Returning Officer have already set up a special control room which would function from the start of the polling process till the compilation of the preliminary results.

In the control room, apart from returning officers, the concerned Deputy Commissioner, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army officials or their representatives will be present for prompt measures to deal with any unusual situation.