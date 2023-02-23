UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Completed For Holding Transparent, Smooth And Organised By Polls In NA 193: Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP)

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Arrangements completed for holding transparent, smooth and organised by polls in NA 193: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commission has made all necessary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajanpur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the commission has made all necessary logistic arrangements to ensure holding of the by elections in NA 193, Rajanpur on Feb 26 in a smooth, impartial, peaceful and an organized manner.

ECP press release said a total of 237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful elections. Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army personnel would be on duty to ensure law and order.

The presiding officers would receive the polling bags from the returning officers. The police would provide security to the presiding officers and accompany the polling staff till the completion of the election process. Presiding officers have been instructed to keep their mobile location on while photographing Form 45 on polling day.

Further, they would be required to take a clean and clear photo of Form 45 in front of the polling agents and immediately send it to the Returning Officers on WhatsApp in the presence of the polling agents.

In case of non-availability of an internet facility, the presiding officer would immediately reach the returning officer's office and hand over the original copy of Form 45 to the returning officer.

Every presiding officer would show the original copy of Form 45 along with a snapshot including forensic details to the Returning Officer indicating time and location.

The returning officer would review the photo and location details and get the photo of the location and time details on the presiding officer's mobile in his mobile and save these forensic details on the computer in his office.

The Election Commission has instructed that every candidate should ensure the training of their polling agents. The commission has instructed polling agents not to leave the polling station without receiving Form 45 signed by the presiding officer.

Every presiding officer was bound to provide a signed copy of Form 45 to the polling agents concerned at the polling station.

The District Returning Officer and the Returning Officer have already set up a special control room which would function from the start of the polling process till the compilation of the preliminary results.

In the control room, apart from returning officers, the concerned Deputy Commissioner, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army officials or their representatives will be present for prompt measures to deal with any unusual situation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Internet Army Rangers Police Law And Order Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Rajanpur All From WhatsApp NA-193

Recent Stories

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Pr ..

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Project

10 minutes ago
 GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proac ..

GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proactive digital services

10 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga t ..

Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to Lead World Bank - White Hous ..

7 minutes ago
 PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agricult ..

PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agriculture research: Pakistan Atomic ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

6 minutes ago
 Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurem ..

Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurement target for Hyderabad regio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.