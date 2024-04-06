Open Menu

Arrangements For Inter Exams Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Arrangements for Inter exams reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division and Chairman education board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all Deputy Commissioners to enforce Section 144 within the boundaries of all examination centers for the upcoming intermediate annual examinations starting from April 19,2024.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office's conference hall on Saturday regarding the transparent conduct of upcoming intermediate annual examinations.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners, Directors of Colleges, Director Schools Education, and Controller of Examinations Sargodha Board.

The Commissioner clarified that only teachers of government educational institutions will perform duties as supervisors for the examinations. In case of refusal, necessary action under the Peda Act will be taken against the respective teacher until a logical conclusion is reached.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to personally visit examination centers on a daily basis and ensure the presence of Resident Inspectors at the center. He emphasized that examination centers should be set up in government colleges and schools' halls with well lit and ventilated examination rooms.

The Commissioner said, "a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against the mafia involved in cheating as the government's full attention is on the transparent conduct of examinations, which we all have to make successful together."

He directed the Controller of Examinations to arrange fresh training for all Resident Inspectors and Superintendents, and to inform them of the issued directives and SOPs. "It is clear that if any complaint of cheating or corruption is received from any center, strict action will be taken against all personnel, including other responsible individuals.", he added.

He instructed the Controller of Examinations to immediately provide details of examination centers established in all districts to the respective Deputy Commissioners.

He also emphasized the need for self-security audits of all examination centers by Deputy Commissioners.

It was informed in the meeting that 76 examination centers have been established in Sargodha, 25 in Khushab, 31 in Mianwali, and 26 in Bhakkar district.

