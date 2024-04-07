Arrests made in fatal shooting over monetary dispute in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a significant development, authorities in Wah Cantt have apprehended two individuals implicated in the murder of a 55-year-old man, Muhammad Arif, who was fatally gunned down in the Saleemnagar area within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Shamshair and Qasim Ali allegedly perpetrated the fatal shooting over a monetary dispute before fleeing the scene.

Through a combination of human and digital intelligence, law enforcement successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects, underscoring a swift and decisive response to the heinous crime.

This apprehension marks a crucial step towards ensuring justice for the victim and upholding the rule of law in the community.

APP/ajq/378