Arrests Made In Fatal Shooting Over Monetary Dispute In Wah Cantt
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a significant development, authorities in Wah Cantt have apprehended two individuals implicated in the murder of a 55-year-old man, Muhammad Arif, who was fatally gunned down in the Saleemnagar area within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station.
According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Shamshair and Qasim Ali allegedly perpetrated the fatal shooting over a monetary dispute before fleeing the scene.
Through a combination of human and digital intelligence, law enforcement successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects, underscoring a swift and decisive response to the heinous crime.
This apprehension marks a crucial step towards ensuring justice for the victim and upholding the rule of law in the community.
APP/ajq/378
