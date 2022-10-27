Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The hundreds of people including political leaders and members of the journalists’ community offered funeral prayer of slain journalist Arshad Sharif at Shah Faisal mosque.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Senior journalist and tv anchor Arshad Sharif on Thursday was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery.

The journalist was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque amid tight security arrangements.

Hundreds of people including members of the journalist community offered his funeral prayer. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and many other leaders of his party offered the funeral prayer of slain journalist Arshad Sharif in Lahore absentia. Among the other prominent leaders were Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shahbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar and others.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police in what they said “mistaken identity case” on Sunday night when he was on his way to Nairobi.

The authorities in Pakistan took notice, made arrangements to bring his body back to home and it was shifted on Wednesday. The members of journalist’s family received the body at the Islamabad airport.

The Kenyan police first had admitted killing of Arshad Sharif and later said that he was shot dead in a mistaken identity case.

After the body was taken to Pakistan, a eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital conducted his postmortem while an ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family's request.

The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital.

Earlier, the government made a three-member team to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The country’s army leadership also asked the government to form an inquiry commission on the said matter.

On Thursday, the DG ISPR and DG ISI also held a press conference and emphasized over the fair investigation of the killing of the journalist. They also rejected the social media posts and speculation targeting the state institutions and categorically said that a third-party should investigate the matter. In the press conference, they also came down hard upon PTI chairman Imran Khan and mentioned his secret meetings with Chief of Army Staff besides lashing out at him for calling the commander-in-chief as traitor. They questioned his approach in their lengthy press conference.