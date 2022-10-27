UrduPoint.com

Arshad Sharif Laid To Rest After Funeral Prayers In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

The hundreds of people including political leaders and members of the journalists’ community offered funeral prayer of slain journalist Arshad Sharif at Shah Faisal mosque.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Senior journalist and tv anchor Arshad Sharif on Thursday was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery.

The journalist was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque amid tight security arrangements.

Hundreds of people including members of the journalist community offered his funeral prayer. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and many other leaders of his party offered the funeral prayer of slain journalist Arshad Sharif in Lahore absentia. Among the other prominent leaders were Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shahbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar and others.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police in what they said “mistaken identity case” on Sunday night when he was on his way to Nairobi.

The authorities in Pakistan took notice, made arrangements to bring his body back to home and it was shifted on Wednesday. The members of journalist’s family received the body at the Islamabad airport.

The Kenyan police first had admitted killing of Arshad Sharif and later said that he was shot dead in a mistaken identity case.

After the body was taken to Pakistan, a eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital conducted his postmortem while an ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family's request.

The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital.

Earlier, the government made a three-member team to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The country’s army leadership also asked the government to form an inquiry commission on the said matter.

On Thursday, the DG ISPR and DG ISI also held a press conference and emphasized over the fair investigation of the killing of the journalist. They also rejected the social media posts and speculation targeting the state institutions and categorically said that a third-party should investigate the matter. In the press conference, they also came down hard upon PTI chairman Imran Khan and mentioned his secret meetings with Chief of Army Staff besides lashing out at him for calling the commander-in-chief as traitor. They questioned his approach in their lengthy press conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dead Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Army Police Social Media ISPR Nairobi Kenya Inter Services Intelligenc Sunday Prayer Mosque Family TV Government Airport

Recent Stories

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.