Artificial Intelligence - multi-billion dollars market for Pakistan: Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 08:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Speakers at a conference on “Artificial Intelligence: Ethics, Creativity & the Future of Work” Thursday highlighted the future of AI, terming it a multi-billion dollar market for Pakistan.

Dr. Shoaib Khan, Chancellor of Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology; Dr Mumeera Bano, Senior Research Scientist CSIRO Australia (Online); and Babar Majid Bhatti, CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) were the keynote speakers while Syed Ahmed, CEO DPL, Dr Muazzam Khattak (QAU) and Dr Faisal Shafait (NUST) were included in the panel discussion at the conference organized by the faculty of Engineering & Computing, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) .

NUML Director General Brig Shahzad Munir, deans, heads of department, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.

Dr Shoaib Khan, in his address, highlighted the future of Artificial Intelligence in the defence system of Pakistan. He said it was a multi-billion dollars market for Pakistan, and encouraged the youth to tap it.

Dr Mumeera Bano spoke about the pivotal role of the Artificial Intelligence in detail and shared the Australian model with the students.

NITB Chief Executive Officer Dr Babar Majid Bhatti emphasized the youth to seek knowledge and decide their future role. He briefed the students regarding the role of AI in national development.

Later, a discussion was initiated by a panel from the academia and the industry, and several concrete points were discussed about the future demand of AI in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan