UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Endorses 17 Different Sub-committees To Promote Cultural Activities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Arts Council endorses 17 different sub-committees to promote cultural activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Governing Body of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has approved 17 sub-committees of the Governing Body for the promotion of cultural activities and to create a positive image of the Arts Council.

Each committee will be chaired by a member of the governing body, said a spokesperson of the ACP on Monday.

The meeting of the governing body chaired by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah elected the heads of the approved committees.

The heads of committee included Talat Hussain of Drama Committee, Dr. S.M Qaiser Sajjad of Medical & Social Welfare Committee, Kashif Grami of Special Events Committee, Qudsia Akbar of Fine Arts Committee, Munawar Saeed of Artist Liasion & production Committee, Muhammad Iqbal Lateef of library Committee, Noor-ul-Huda Shah of performing Arts Committee, Ambreen Haseeb Amber of poetry & Literary Committee, Syed Saadat Ali Jafri of Stage Shows Committee, Bashir Khan Saddozoi of Press & Publication Committee, Nusrat Haris of Electronic Media Committee, Dr.

Mohammad Ayub Shaikh of Folk & Heritage Committee whereas the co-opted member Shakeel Khan of Talk Shows Committee, Uzma Alkarim of Youth Committee, Chand Gul Shah of Women Empowerment Committee, Ikhlaq Ahmed of Fiction-Literary Committee and Irfan Ullah Khan of Administration Committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fine Mohammad Ayub Shakeel Talat Hussain Women Media

Recent Stories

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

2 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

3 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

12 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

40 minutes ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

43 minutes ago

Tapal Tea becomes official Tea Partner of Pakistan ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.