Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominent Pakistani writers Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi & Asif Farrukhi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2021) An online global dialogue on Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi & Asif Farrukhi named "Nasri Asloob" was held at the Arts Council in Joshmalihabadi Library, the session was presided by prominent poet Iftikhar Arif whereas Jawed Siddiqui was the chief guest.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Aamer Hussain from England, Shahida Hassan from Canada, and Nasir Abbas from Lahore were the speakers while the session was conducted by Dr. Fatima Hassan.

Speaking in the event poet Iftikhar Arif said, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousifi was a prose writer, his books reflect the breadth and grandeur of his creative journey, as he did in his book "Chiragh Taley" the world is reading this man and is amazed as nobody combined wisdom with humor before that.

He said that Yousifi Sahib used to say that your reading should not be reflected in writing. Mr. Arif said, there was no limit to Yousifi Sahib's interpretation he would read & write a sentence ten times before settling for it.

About Asif Farrukhi, Iftikhar Arif said, we had an old relationship with him and even today we miss him and we need him, the prose & literature he left behind is extraordinary, I am grateful to Ahmed Shah for organizing this event on the occasion of Yusufi & Farukhi’s birth anniversary.

Expressing his views online, Javed Siddiqui from India said that I met Asif Farrukhi in "Jashn-e-Rekhta”.

He was an adoring and social person. “I never met Mushtaq Ahmed Yousifi in person, but after reading his “Chiragh Talay” I was amazed, his writing style was phenomenal there was a thought & insight in his humor” Khalid Javed added.

Reminiscing Farrukhi Aamer Hussain from the UK said “I spoke to Farrukhi two weeks before his death, we were talking about someone’s death to which he replied that I will die long before and he actually died after two weeks, I was numb his death was not less than a shock.

It was always fun to have literary discussions with Asif. Expressing his views, Nasir Abbas said that not every writer has a unique style but he is known for composing sentences with different words, each writing genre has its own style and they all are different from each other humor is different from criticism, poetry and fiction are not same.

Nasir further said that President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah has always maintained a lively connection of literature with society. “Mushtaq Ahmad Yousifi is a remarkable personality of Urdu literature, he made humor alive and there is no precedent to him” Nasir added.

Shahida Hassan from Canada also shared her thoughts by reading a dissertation. Concluding the talk Mohammad Ahmed Shah paid his regards to all the speakers and moderator.