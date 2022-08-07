UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organized A Photo Exhibition On The Occasion Of "Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir".

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 05:12 AM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of "Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir".

Human rights organizations around the world have kept silent on the Kashmir issue, Pakistani people stand with Kashmiris, Saeed Ghani.


Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 August, 2022)Arts Council of Pakistan organized a photo exhibition in Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-E-Istehsaal Kashmir in Karachi. Photo exhibition was based on the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Provincial Minister of Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani said that what has been happening in Kashmir for seventy years, these pictures are nothing compared to these atrocities, thousands of young people have lost their lives, thousands of sisters have been raped, and thousands of mothers have lost their lives.

The children were born. I pay tribute to Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Arts Council Karachi who organized the exhibition on Kashmir Exploitation Day, today Modi started trampling Kashmiri identity, Modi, and his party on racism.

Based on this, he added in his party's manifesto that the Kashmiri identity will be abolished. Pakistan's commitment to Kashmiris has been strengthened, we reiterate that we stand with Kashmiris, and Pakistan stands with Kashmiris, condemning the atrocities that India has inflicted on them in recent years.

The day is not far when Kashmiris will get what they want, former ambassador Jameel Ahmad Khan said today is the day. All over Pakistan is celebrating the Day of Exploitation of Kashmir, India has oppressed the people of Kashmir, and Kashmir will surely get justice.

Everyone in Pakistan is ready to help Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference Secretary Abdul Mateen said that Kashmir and Pakistan are not separate, I am very thankful to Pakistan, The current situation of Kashmir is very serious, Kashmir is not a religious issue but an international and political issue, Arts Council Governing Body member Bashir Saduzai said that today August 5th is celebrated as Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Yes, in this photo exhibition there is a glimpse of Indian atrocities, Kashmiri people are standing in front of Indian armed forces, and Pakistani people are always with Kashmiris. The Event was moderated by Shakeel Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Hurriyat Conference Young Jammu Shakeel Haseena Moin August Event All

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

5 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

5 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

5 hours ago
 DC asks officials to ensure cleanliness on Muharra ..

DC asks officials to ensure cleanliness on Muharram procession route

5 hours ago
 Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

6 hours ago
 LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e ..

LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e-Ashura

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.