Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi pays tribute to famous singer Nayyara Noor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Tuesday organized a ceremony to pay homage to Bulbul-e- Pakistan's famous singer " Nayyara Noor" in Jaun Elia lawn.

President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Shehriyar Zaidi Nad e-Ali , Sultan Arshad, Salima Hashmi, Manwar Saeed, and Dr. Karamat Ali expressed their views on the occasion while Arshad Mahmood performed the Duties of Moderator, said a statement.

On this occasion, Ahmed shah said that it was a matter of honor for us that Nayyara has been a part of our governing body for many years. A very noble and humble voice will never be found in Pakistan again, she said.

Shehriyar zaidi, husband of Nayyara Noor, speaking at the event said that 49 years of Nayyara life have passed with him. Nayyara was a very caring woman.

Nad e- Ali, the son of Nayyara Noor, while expressing himself at the ceremony, said that the Pakistan-India cricket match was incomplete for him because her mother was not with him.

Dr. Karamat Ali, speaking at the ceremony, said that one aspect of Nayyara 's character is that she loves her people.

A showreel based on the life of Nayyara Noor, made by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, was also shown.