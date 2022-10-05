UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Wednesday organized "Naatiya Mushaira" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Wednesday organized "Naatiya Mushaira" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Wednesday.

The gathering started with the recitation of the holy Quran, said a spokesperson of the Arts Council.

In mushaira, Naat Kwah, Tahreem Hamza and Musafara Ghos had the privilege of offering Naat e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) Maqbool.

Renowned poetess Fatima Hasan, Shahida Khurshid and others were in attendance.

On the occasion, Programme Manager of Arts Council Shahida Khurshid said that President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, has devotion to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and always actively participates in such gatherings, and today's gathering is a part of it.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan

Recent Stories

Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation sy ..

Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation system to meet any eventuality

4 minutes ago
 Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll up to 29: WHO

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll up to 29: WHO

4 minutes ago
 Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election ..

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

4 minutes ago
 DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio ..

DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio drive successful

5 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi for improving markets to inc ..

Administrator Karachi for improving markets to increase recovery

5 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulner ..

EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulnerable Groups Amid Energy Crisis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.