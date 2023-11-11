Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former federal minister says he spent more than a decade in the public life and now has decided to entire step away from the realm of politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar announced on Monday his decision to withdraw from politics, tendering his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Umar declared, "After more than a decade in public life, I have opted to entirely step away from the realm of politics."

Expressing his earlier disagreement with the confrontational approach towards state institutions, Umar highlighted the adverse consequences of such a policy, leading to a significant clash with these institutions, which he deemed detrimental to the nation's interests.

Asad Umar conveyed his resignation from the basic membership of the party, expressing gratitude to those who publicly supported him.

Umar specifically acknowledged the NA-54 team and the voters who elected him twice, thanking them for their support. He concluded by expressing his dedication to serving the constituency he represented, invoking blessings for the Pakistani nation from Allah.