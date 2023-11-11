Open Menu

Asad Umar Quits Politics, Resigns From Basic Party Membership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 02:55 PM

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

The former federal minister says he spent more than a decade in the public life and now has decided to entire step away from the realm of politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar announced on Monday his decision to withdraw from politics, tendering his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Umar declared, "After more than a decade in public life, I have opted to entirely step away from the realm of politics."

Expressing his earlier disagreement with the confrontational approach towards state institutions, Umar highlighted the adverse consequences of such a policy, leading to a significant clash with these institutions, which he deemed detrimental to the nation's interests.

Asad Umar conveyed his resignation from the basic membership of the party, expressing gratitude to those who publicly supported him.

Umar specifically acknowledged the NA-54 team and the voters who elected him twice, thanking them for their support. He concluded by expressing his dedication to serving the constituency he represented, invoking blessings for the Pakistani nation from Allah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Twitter From NA-54

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

47 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

3 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

15 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan