Aseefa Bhutto Visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Monday from Islamabad and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Monday from Islamabad and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family.

She visited the grave of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered fateha.

She also visited the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

On this occasion, she recite Holy Quran and prayed for stability of the democracy and economic prosperity of the country.

