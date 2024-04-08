Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, highlighting its potential to foster economic cooperation and fortify bilateral relations between the two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, highlighting its potential to foster economic cooperation and fortify bilateral relations between the two nations.

In a media talk, he said both the countries are keen in expanding their partnership in various sectors.

Ashrafi emphasized the significance of prime minister's diplomatic outreach, particularly in the realm of economic cooperation adding that the visit holds the promise of unlocking new avenues of economic opportunities for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting historical, cultural, and religious bonds, he expressed optimism that the discussions held during the visit would yield tangible results leading to enhance collaboration in diverse fields, including trade, investment, and infrastructure development. He commended the prime minister's proactive approach in exploring avenues for cooperation and advancing bilateral ties to new heights.

He said in the meeting between prime minister and crown prince, a comprehensive discussion was also held regarding the escalating situation in Gaza and the ongoing crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting, aimed at addressing regional instability and promoting peace, emphasized the importance of international intervention to halt Israeli aggression and ensure compliance with international law.

Ashrafi said both leaders expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the need for the international community's involvement. They called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, and adherence to international legal frameworks, he added.

Furthermore, the leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing the peace process in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Ashrafi said adding that they emphasized the necessity of achieving a comprehensive solution that includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

In addition to the Gaza crisis, he said the leaders also delved into the longstanding issue of IIOJK. Recognizing the significance of resolving this conflict for regional peace and stability, Ashrafi said, they engaged in detailed discussions aimed at finding peaceful solutions of lingering dispute between India and Pakistan.