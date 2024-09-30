ASI among two arrested

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly sexually

assaulting a girl in Kotmomin police limits.

According to a police spokesman on Monday, ASI Muhammad Nawaz and his accomplice

Ahsan allegedly committed the crime.

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi took notice of the incident and Kotmomin police arrested

the accused for investigation. The DPO had formed a special investigation team comprising SP Investigation

and ASP Kotmomin to solve the case.

An inquiry team had been directed to complete the investigation on an urgent basis, the

spokesman said.