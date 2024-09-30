ASI Among Two Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly sexually
assaulting a girl in Kotmomin police limits.
According to a police spokesman on Monday, ASI Muhammad Nawaz and his accomplice
Ahsan allegedly committed the crime.
District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi took notice of the incident and Kotmomin police arrested
the accused for investigation. The DPO had formed a special investigation team comprising SP Investigation
and ASP Kotmomin to solve the case.
An inquiry team had been directed to complete the investigation on an urgent basis, the
spokesman said.
