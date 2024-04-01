ASI Arrested Red-handed For Taking Bribe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for taking bribe from a person.
According to spokesperson, ACE Lahore Region, in collaboration with a magistrate, conducted a raid and apprehended ASI Rehmat Ali of Gulberg police station during the act of accepting a bribe from a citizen. Rehmat Ali was caught red-handed while soliciting a bribe to facilitate the bail of the citizen's brother. Accused ASI has already received 55,000 rupees from the citizen and now he demanded another 10,000 rupees for facilitation.
On the application of the citizens, Regional Director ACE Lahore Ahsan Munir Bhatti ordered the Circle Officer (CO) Lahore to immediately take action along with the magistrate. On which CO Syed Sohail Akhlaq along with the Magistrate raided and arrested the accused ASI red handed for taking bribe of Rs 10,000 and recovered the marked note from his possession and arrested ASI after registering a case against him.
