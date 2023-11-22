Open Menu

Asif Zardari Meets Party Office Bearers Of Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Asif Zardari meets party office bearers of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday in a meeting with the party office bearers of Punjab issued directions regarding the preparation of upcoming general elections in the country.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, they discussed potential candidates in Punjab on the party tickets in the province.

The office bearers met included Acting President Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Cheema, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Imtaiz Safdar Warrich, Divisional President Head Salim Haider, Asif Bashir Bahgat, Tasneem Qureshi, Ghulam Farid Kathia and others.

