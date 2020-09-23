UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asim, Buzdar Discuss CPEC Projects Progress

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Asim, Buzdar discuss CPEC projects progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed CPEC projects progress in the province.

During the meeting, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and agriculture transformation models for Punjab under CPEC framework came under discussion.

The meeting also discussed the progress of Orange Line Metro Train project.

On his official twitter account, Bajwa said the meeting remained very productive as the chief minister in presence of the ministers concerned directed to extend full support for the envisaged CPEC projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Twitter Agriculture Metro CPEC Orange Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

16 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.