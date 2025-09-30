SC Sets Aside IHC Order Against Justice Jahangiri, Allows Appeal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified the Islamabad High Court’s September 16 order barring Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial functions, allowing his appeal against the directive.
A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the case.
During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan argued that no judge could be restrained from judicial work through an interim order.
Petitioner Mian Daud, when asked for his stance, agreed that such an order could not be defended.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that only the Supreme Judicial Council could remove a judge, while Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar clarified that the apex court was not addressing whether a writ against a judge was maintainable but only the question of whether an interim order could suspend a judge’s functions.
Counsel for Justice Jahangiri, Munir A. Malik, argued that action against a judge could only proceed through the Supreme Judicial Council.
The bench, in its written order, noted that both the Attorney General and the petitioner had stated a judge could not be restrained from performing judicial duties, and therefore the IHC order was set aside.
The court directed the Islamabad High Court to first decide on the pending objections regarding the maintainability of the petition filed against Justice Jahangiri.
Justice Jahangiri had personally challenged the IHC order before the Supreme Court on September 19, requesting that it be declared void and suspended.
Earlier, on September 16, an IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan had restrained him from performing judicial functions on a petition filed by Advocate Mian Daud.
Recent Stories
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa
Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack2 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside IHC order against Justice Jahangiri, allows appeal5 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed over tampering scales, substandard fuel5 minutes ago
-
Traffic diversion plan was reviewed in Gujrat.15 minutes ago
-
Malik Mukhtar Bharath calls for unity against misinformation on HPV vaccine to save women’s lives15 minutes ago
-
Quick response campaign launched against vector-borne diseases25 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans deported for attempting to enter Pakistan on fake documents at Torkham25 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist raises concern over excessive 'Artificial Sweetener' intake by health-conscious individ ..25 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces 'Orientation Session' Fall 202535 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed in firing incident35 minutes ago
-
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks40 minutes ago
-
DDEO reviews schools in Kharian55 minutes ago