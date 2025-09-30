Open Menu

Petrol Pumps Sealed Over Tampering Scales, Substandard Fuel

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak has ordered action against petrol pumps following public complaints of tampering scales and substandard fuel.

Following his instructions, a district administration team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Muhammad Arsalan and the Tehsildar inspected several petrol pumps including one near Bab-e-Dera.

The team found irregularities such as tampered measuring units, poor quality fuel, and failure to renew required permits.

Multiple pumps, including the one near Babh Dera, were sealed, and heavy fines were imposed on the violators.

Local residents and social circles welcomed the commissioner’s prompt action and expressed hope that inspections under the assistant commissioner’s supervision would continue to ensure transparency in fuel supply.

APP/akt

