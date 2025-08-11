WhizKids summer camp concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Incubation Wing successfully

concluded the 3-week WhizKids Summer Camp held at the Arfa Software Technology

Park (ASTP), designed for children aged eight to 17 years.

From over 400 applications, 140 talented children were selected to receive free training in Coding,

Graphic Design, App Development, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and other skill areas.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif presided over the closing ceremony, distributing

certificates to both the participating children and the PITB team in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from senior PITB officials and parents, celebrating the

achievements of the young innovators.