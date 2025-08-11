Dengue Cases Rise In Rawalpindi, Murree As Surveillance Intensifies
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi reported a total of 52 confirmed dengue cases in the region till date, with 28 cases in Rawalpindi and 24 in Murree. No deaths have been recorded, according to the latest disease surveillance data from hospitals in Rawalpindi.
According to the details released by the health authority on Monday, of 4,398 patients screened, 08 dengue suspects were admitted 05 of whom were dengue confirmed.
Vector surveillance efforts, conducted by the authority's 1352 teams since January this year have checked more than 4.3 million houses, identifying 56781 positive houses and 11.4 million spots checked, with 11183 spots positive and a total of 67,964 larvae detected.
Dr. Waqar Ahmad, DHA's spokesman confirmed the APP that the punitive actions against larva detection and violation of SOPs include registering 2203 FIRs, sealing 1230 properties, issuing 3520 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs. 4.10 million.
Confirmed cases are distributed across various union councils, with Murree receiving 5 new confirmed cases totalling 22, Dewal 2, Phagwari 3 and Gehal 12 (with 2 new cases).
Specific areas like Kahuta City 01 and Gujar Khan reported single cases, while Rawalpindi Cantt and Taxila Cantt each recorded 4 and 1 cases, respectively. "The authority has intensified efforts in hotspots such as Pothohar Rural, CTR-14 and R-103-Takht Pari -1 to control the spread", said Dr. Waqar.
