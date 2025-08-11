Five Cops Transferred
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf on Monday transferred
five station house officers and posted them in various police stations of
the district.
According to police sources, SHO Shah Nikdur inspector Arbab Toufail
Khan has been transferred to police station Phularwan as station house
officer; sub-inspector Muhammad Touqeer Khan Baloch was made SHO
Shah Nikdur; Inspector Amar Khan was transferred from police lines to
PS Shah Nikdur; Inspector Muhammad Asim was posted as SHO Sadr
Shahpur from police lines while Inspector Waqar Ahmed was directed
to report at PS city Shahpur PS from police lines.
