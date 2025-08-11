Five cops transferred

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf on Monday transferred

five station house officers and posted them in various police stations of

the district.

According to police sources, SHO Shah Nikdur inspector Arbab Toufail

Khan has been transferred to police station Phularwan as station house

officer; sub-inspector Muhammad Touqeer Khan Baloch was made SHO

Shah Nikdur; Inspector Amar Khan was transferred from police lines to

PS Shah Nikdur; Inspector Muhammad Asim was posted as SHO Sadr

Shahpur from police lines while Inspector Waqar Ahmed was directed

to report at PS city Shahpur PS from police lines.