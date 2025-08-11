Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrest 27 POs, 65 Record Holders In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Dolphin force arrested 27 proclaimed offenders during the month

of July and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police, the force also arrested 65 record holder accused

and 18 court absconders during the same month.

The teams recovered illicit weapons including pistols, rifles, guns,

Kalashnikovs, carbines, repeater guns, revolvers and several bullets.

The force also seized hashish, heroin, opium, ice, bhikhi, liquor and

Lehan in more than 80 raids conducted on narcotics.

They also held 14 wheelies and 19 swindlers and recovered gold

ornaments, cash, cell phones, and 195 vehicles including motorcycles.

During the snap checking, 119,921 people, 100,639 motorcycles and

25,160 vehicles were checked.

The dolphin force also reunited 3 missing children with their families

and helped 247 people under community policing during the same month.

More Stories From Pakistan