AC visits Dara Adam Khel bazaar to ensure official prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Darra, on Monday visited Darra Adamkhel Bazaar and inspected the prices, quality, and cleanliness of food items.

On this occasion, legal action was taken against the shopkeepers who violated the sanitation conditions and the

government price list and necessary instructions were issued to the shopkeepers to ensure implementation of the government price list and take special care of cleanliness so that high prices and hoarding could be eliminated and relief be provided to the public.

