Four Milk Shops Penalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Four milk shops penalized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) imposed fine of Rs 32,000 on four milk

shops for selling adulterated milk in the city, and penalized five meat

shops for poor hygiene and sanitation condition.

The PFA’s Food Safety teams conducted surprise visits to multiple

milk and meat shops and checked 27 milk shops and 15 meat shops.

The teams discarded 41 liters adulterated milk on the spot.

