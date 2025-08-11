Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Bhalwal Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

BHALWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near

Chak-10 North of Bhalwal, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist passing through Chak-10 North

of Bhalwal.

As a result of car-bike collision, two persons died on the spot. The two persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

