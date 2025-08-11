No threat to Bahria Town properties, legal rights fully protected: NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Islamabad has reassured Bahria Town residents and property owners that their legal rights, assets, and investments are fully protected, despite the circulation of misleading and malicious narratives by certain elements.

In a statement issued Monday, a NAB spokesperson described the rumors as part of a calculated and well-orchestrated conspiracy aimed at intimidating individuals and coercing them into selling their properties at deflated prices under false pretenses.

NAB regards the concerned residents and property owners as victims of deception and fraud, and has pledged to make every possible effort to safeguard their rights and ensure justice.

The Bureau emphasized that such tactics are being used to exploit lawful owners and create unwarranted panic.

NAB clarified that its ongoing actions related to Bahria Town are strictly confined to its owners and their associated properties.

The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing legal proceedings independently and without external influence, until the individuals involved comply with the law and return the misappropriated funds.

NAB has urged all Bahria Town residents and property owners to ignore any misleading or malicious information and to carry on with their daily lives without concern. The Bureau also encouraged them to promptly report any suspicious activity or attempts at harassment to NAB authorities.