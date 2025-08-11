Vaccination campaign for cattle

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The livestock department Pasrur started a vaccination campaign to protect livestock

from Haemorrhagic Septicaemia, locally known as "Gal Ghotu," during the monsoon.

Assistant Director Dr Aqil Sohail said trained veterinary teams are administering

vaccines door-to-door to cattle using long needles for effective protection.

He urged farmers to cooperate by restraining animals. The campaign will continue

in the current and the next months.