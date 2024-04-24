ATC Adjourns Hearing Of May-9 Violence Case Till May 11
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving torching of police vehicles in Mughalpura allegedly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, until May 11
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving torching of police vehicles in Mughalpura allegedly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, until May 11.
The court stated that copies of the challan would be distributed among the accused on the next hearing date.
ATC duty judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings. Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and other accused were presented before the court.
The prosecution filed a challan against the accused, stating that they were investigated in jail and found guilty. The Mughalpura police registered the case against the PTI leaders and others for torching police vehicles during the May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape'
Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected
Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy
PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 11
Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US
Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results
FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit
Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program
Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended
Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electri ..
Advisor Sports hands over Rs500,000 to prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape'6 minutes ago
-
Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected6 minutes ago
-
Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy6 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 116 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US6 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program10 minutes ago
-
Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended10 minutes ago
-
Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electricity to consumers: N ..11 minutes ago
-
Young child killed, seven injured in separate accidents in Bahawalnagar6 minutes ago
-
Punjab powers youth mobility: 20,000 bikes to energize student life6 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting28 minutes ago
-
Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA28 minutes ago