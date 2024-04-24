Open Menu

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of May-9 Violence Case Till May 11

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case involving torching of police vehicles in Mughalpura allegedly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, until May 11.

The court stated that copies of the challan would be distributed among the accused on the next hearing date.

ATC duty judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings. Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and other accused were presented before the court.

The prosecution filed a challan against the accused, stating that they were investigated in jail and found guilty. The Mughalpura police registered the case against the PTI leaders and others for torching police vehicles during the May-9 riots.

