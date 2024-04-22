ATC extends judicial remand of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed for another 14 days in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during May 9 riots.

The police produced both accused before ATC Judge Arshad Javed upon the expiry of their judicial remand, after bringing them from Sargodha Jail.

The police requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused for another 14 days.

In response, the court, after marking the attendance of the accused, extended their judicial remand for another 14 days and ordered for their production upon the expiry of their judicial remand on May 6.

The police had registered a case against Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and other PTI leaders for torching the Shadman Police Station during May 9 riots.