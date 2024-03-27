ATC Grants Bail To Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed In Police Station Torching Case
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza and activist Sanam Javed in a case involving torching of Shadman Police Station.
The court instructed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to secure their release on bail.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and delivered the verdict after concluding final arguments from both sides.
The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that his clients were accused of torching the police station during the May 9 riots but asserted that they had no involvement in the incident.
He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his clients.
However, the prosecution opposed the bail petitions, contending that both accused were part of an anti-state conspiracy and had engaged in vandalism.
The police had filed a case against the PTI leaders and workers for allegedly torching Shadman Police Station during the May 9 riots.
