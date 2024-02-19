ATC Grants Bail To PTI Leader In Police Attack Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:39 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Shahzad Farooq in a case of staging a protest rally and attacking a police team
The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the PTI leader.
Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required for investigations.
He submitted that nine co-accused had already been discharged from the case, with a request to grant the benefit of bail to his client.
However, the prosecution opposed the plea and requested to dismiss the bail petition.
The Gujjar Pura police had registered a case against the PTI leader and others on charges of staging a protest rally and opening fire on police personnel.
It is pertinent to mention here that Mian Shahzad Farooq recently contested elections from NA-119 constituency as an independent candidate but failed to secure victory.
