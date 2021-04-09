UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Reserves Decision On Accused Plea In Osama Satti Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

ATC reserves decision on accused plea in Osama Satti murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday reserved its judgment on accused plea seeking to remove Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from first information report (FIR) regarding murder of a citizen Osma Satti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday reserved its judgment on accused plea seeking to remove Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from first information report (FIR) regarding murder of a citizen Osma Satti.

The five accused police personnel were produced before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand by the police after ending of their remand.

The plaintiff's lawyer Raja Faisal Younis opposed the petition of accused person for removal of ATA sections and gave arguments against it.

The court reserved the decision after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large. The judge also reserved the decision on the bail petition of accused Muddasir and adjourned the case till April 12.

Police personnel including Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed were arrested and FIR was registered against them.

The 21-year-old Osama was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the policemen allegedly opened fire at his vehicle and shot him dead.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Vehicle Iftikhar Ahmed Shakeel April FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest 76 criminals during crackdown ..

19 seconds ago

Qadri stresses for strengthening relations with Sa ..

21 seconds ago

Hindu families demand India to share probe report ..

23 seconds ago

IGP attends passing-out parade of 22nd Elite Basic ..

25 seconds ago

SECP witnessed 39% growth in companies' incorporat ..

32 seconds ago

Efforts underway for Pakistan's vocational trainin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.