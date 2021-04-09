ATC reserves decision on accused plea in Osama Satti murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday reserved its judgment on accused plea seeking to remove Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from first information report (FIR) regarding murder of a citizen Osma Satti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday reserved its judgment on accused plea seeking to remove Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from first information report (FIR) regarding murder of a citizen Osma Satti.

The five accused police personnel were produced before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand by the police after ending of their remand.

The plaintiff's lawyer Raja Faisal Younis opposed the petition of accused person for removal of ATA sections and gave arguments against it.

The court reserved the decision after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large. The judge also reserved the decision on the bail petition of accused Muddasir and adjourned the case till April 12.

Police personnel including Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed were arrested and FIR was registered against them.

The 21-year-old Osama was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the policemen allegedly opened fire at his vehicle and shot him dead.