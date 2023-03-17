UrduPoint.com

ATC Seeks Arguments On Plea Of PTI's Leaders

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:28 PM

ATC seeks arguments on plea of PTI's leaders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sought arguments on petition seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR against PTI leaders pertaining interfere into official affairs and vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sought arguments on petition seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR against PTI leaders pertaining interfere into official affairs and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case seeking removal of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA)'s clauses from the FIR registered against Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mughal and others.

The court accepted one-time exemption from appearance request of Asad Umar and sought arguments from lawyers on next hearing.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 28.

