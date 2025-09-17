Attock dispatches 25 relief trucks to flood-affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The district administration of Attock on Wednesday dispatched a convoy of 25 trucks carrying essential relief goods to flood-affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza ensured the timely delivery of aid to those in need. The relief goods include daily-use necessities, food, medicines, clothes, mosquito nets, and other vital items.

According to the details, donations from government departments, philanthropists, and assistant commissioners of various tehsils have made this initiative possible. The district administration has been working tirelessly to support the affected families, with plans to send relief consignments for the upcoming winter season as well.

The convoy is part of a larger effort to provide aid to flood victims in different phases. Nine trucks were sent in the first two phases, and 14 more trucks are being dispatched with nearly 10,000 relief bags.

