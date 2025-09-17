Construction banned within 200 feet of River Kunhar banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Authorities have imposed a ban on all construction within 200 feet of both sides of the River Kunhar, Mansehra.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra on Wednesday, construction is prohibited under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa River Protection Act.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the decision was taken in compliance with directives of the Peshawar High Court and instructions from the Commissioner of Hazara Division. Section 144 has also been enforced and strict action will be taken against violators.

The ban follows recent heavy rains, which caused flash floods in Mansehra, Balakot and other areas of the country, resulting in damage to populations residing near rivers and streams.

