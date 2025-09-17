Modern farming technologies imperative to tackle climate change: DG Agriculture Research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Director General Agriculture Research Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman has said that modern farming technologies are imperative to cope with the challenges posed by climate change in addition to reduce production costs and enhance per-acre yields.

Presiding over the annual Rabi Research Program of the Agronomic Research Institute at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad on Wednesday, he said that continuous hard work, adoption of modern practices and improved technical skills of farmers are crucial for food security and strengthen agriculture sector.

He urged agricultural scientists to introduce climate-smart technologies and deliver their benefits to the cultivators at grassroots level.

He said that new crop varieties and modern production technologies developed by agricultural research institutions must be transferred to the farmers through effective strategies. He said that the scientists should focus on timely sowing, efficient irrigation, weed control, pesticide screening and studies on the impacts of changing weather patterns to facilitate the farmers with timely guidance.

The progressive farmers, senior scientists and representatives from universities including Punjab University Lahore and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan also attended the meeting.

They discussed research on crop diversification, mixed cropping, soil fertility management and improved use of natural resources.

Agriculture expert Dr Naveed Siddiqui informed that 63 experiments are currently underway to explore ways to cut production costs and increase yields. He recommended that the farmers should adopt short-duration crop varieties, adjust sowing times and utilize leguminous crops such as barseem and guar as green manure to restore soil fertility. Zero-tillage technology was also encouraged to save water, improve soil structure and enhance productivity, he added.

He also shared research on emerging crops such as stevia, chia, camelina, quinoa, and medicinal plants, which have shown promising results.

Principal Scientist Department of Agronomy Dr. Asmatullah advised incorporating crop residues into the soil instead of burning them and said that residue-based bio-polymers and biochar could boost soil fertility and even generate revenue through carbon credit markets.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz Aulakh, Dr Muhammad Idrees, Fahad Ehsan and Dr Hafiz Naveed Ramzan also addressed the meeting and said that a Climate Change Research Center was established under the aegis of Agronomy Division. The center would generate data on temperature and weather shifts to help scientists develop recommendations for crop sowing patterns, crop care and weed management in line with climate realities.

These recommendations would be disseminated to the farmers through close collaboration with the agriculture extension and information departments, they added.

Progressive farmers Chaudhry Maqsood Ahmed Jatt, Ahsan Sarwar Khan, Chief Scientist Department of Horticulture Malik Mohsin Abbas, Chief Scientist Department of Plant Pathology Dr. Rana Intizar-ul-Hassan, Economist Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Javed, Chairman Agronomy Punjab University Lahore Dr. Muhammad Bilal Chattha, Chairman Agronomy MNS University of Agriculture Multan Prof Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Hafiz Dr. Saeed-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Shafqat, Senior Scientists Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dr. Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Arshad, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faisal, Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Dr. Asif Ali, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present on the occasion.