SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp in Bhoth

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A mobile medical team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) organised a relief camp in Bhoth.

President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad Khalil said that this initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters.

He said that on the instructions of President SCCI, "we have conducted the sixth medical camp on behalf of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) with the support of our members.

Mian Muhammd Khalil said that the flood-affected families were provided with essential healthcare services and free medicines a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in this challenging.