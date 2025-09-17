JI Demands Action Against River Encroachments To Prevent Future Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab chief Syed Zeeshan Akthar has urged the government to launch an operation against illegal encroachments in river catchment areas to avert devastating floods in the future.
Speaking at a ration distribution ceremony for 100 flood-affected families, organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation, he said that flash floods in Chenab, Sutlej, and other rivers had caused widespread destruction across Punjab, KP, Sindh, and beyond. He cited heavy monsoon rains, melting glaciers, Indian water aggression, and unchecked deforestation as major contributors to the crisis.
Akthar stressed that human negligence had intensified the losses, calling for a National Action Plan and the formation of a commission comprising judges and technical experts to devise long-term flood prevention strategies.
He also held developed nations accountable for worsening global warming through industrial policies and urged collective efforts from government bodies, institutions, and stakeholders to combat natural calamities.
