Warm Welcome For Korean Delegation In Taxila
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A 12-member South Korean delegation received a warm welcome in Taxila on Wednesday, marking a significant cultural exchange between the two nations.
The delegation's visit was part of ongoing efforts to promote people-to-people contact and highlight Taxila's rich heritage as a cradle of ancient civilization.
During their visit, the Korean delegation was hosted at a high tea arranged by Syed Zaheerul Hassan Zaildar, Vice President of the Taxila Art Association. They also toured the Taxila Art Village, where they learned about local craftsmanship and cultural initiatives.
The delegation concluded their visit at the Taxila Museum, where they were warmly welcomed by the curator and his team.
The museum's rich collection of Gandhara artifacts provided a glimpse into the region's ancient history, and the delegation showed keen interest in learning more about it. The visit aimed to strengthen cultural ties between Korea and Pakistan.
The visiting monks emphasized the importance of promoting harmony among different religions and cultures, conveying their best wishes to the people and government of Pakistan.
APP/ajq/378
