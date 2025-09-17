Open Menu

28 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM

28 outlaws arrested, Drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams of Secretariat, Kohsar, Ramna, Sangjani and Sabzi Mandi police stations arrested five accused involved in different criminal activities.

An official told APP on Wednesday that police teams also recovered 1,675 grams of ice and two pistols with ammunition from their possession, while cases were registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams arrested 23 criminals.

He said that following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said the Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

3 hours ago
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

3 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan