28 outlaws arrested, Drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams of Secretariat, Kohsar, Ramna, Sangjani and Sabzi Mandi police stations arrested five accused involved in different criminal activities.

An official told APP on Wednesday that police teams also recovered 1,675 grams of ice and two pistols with ammunition from their possession, while cases were registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams arrested 23 criminals.

He said that following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said the Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace.

