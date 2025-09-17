Tax authorities seal 3 outlets on PoS violation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) Karachi, while carrying out action against PoS violations in Saddar area on Wednesday, sealed three outlets of two different brands.

The RTO-1 carried out the action under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the receipts issued by the sealed outlet were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued here.

During the first action in the downtown Saddar area, an outlet of a famous brand of items of domestic use like kitchenware, drinkware, crockery and cutlery was sealed while in the second action another branch of the same outlet was sealed under similar charges and rules, it stated adding that another retail outlet dealing with home decorative items was sealed as well under the charges of similar nature.

The tax authorities, expressing zero tolerance towards the PoS violations in their domain, vowed to continue the action against the violators in order to prevent the fiscal crime.