Youth killed by friend for ending friendship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A young man was shot dead by his friend in the Tehkal Payan area of Peshawar after a dispute over ending their friendship.

Police on Wednesday informed, the victim, 25-year-old Shehryar Khan, son of Mistri Khan, a resident of Tangi Sherpao currently living in Tehkal Payan, had gone to meet his friend Zahid Khan at his house. During the meeting, Zahid allegedly opened fire, killing Shehryar on the spot.

The victim’s brother, Adil Khan, lodged an FIR, stating that the motive behind the murder was Shehryar’s decision to end his friendship with the accused. Initially, Zahid attempted to portray the incident as a suicide, but police investigations confirmed it as a case of murder.

SHO Tehkal Police Station, Nauman Khan, led the operation and arrested the suspect along with the murder weapon. A case of homicide has been registered against Zahid Khan, and further investigation was underway.