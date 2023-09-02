Open Menu

Austerity Measures Key To End Country's Crises: Shahida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 04:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned social worker Shahida Kausar Farooq said that the solution to the current crises lies in adopting austerity measures and changes in our habits.

Responding to the severe inflation in the country and the alarming increase in electricity bills, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that we as a nation urgently need to change our habits by adopting conservation practices such as saving water.

She said that in most areas of Pakistan, there is abundant sunlight throughout the year, and we should take advantage of it to switch over to renewable energy as a long-term solution to our perennial energy issues.

She said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar has become the head of state for a short period of time, however, by taking steps for the betterment of the country, he can write his name in history forever.

Mrs. Farooq, who is actively involved in environment-friendly activities, said that 18th August was approved by then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as the National Plantation Day, but unfortunately, it was limited to announcements and the importance of this day was never understood and implemented at scale.

In this regard, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar should announce the National Tree Plantation Day and ensure that every citizen of the country plants at least one sapling and protects it so that the country can get rid of the effects of climate change.

Mrs. Farooq said that one of the main reasons for Pakistan's economic problems is the increase in population and insufficient resources. The government should take effective measures to control the growing population in the country.

We are increasing the problems for ourselves by increasing the population immensely, she said, adding, "Most of the areas of Pakistan are facing water shortage and very soon the same situation is going to happen in other cities and villages of the country as well. We should focus on saving the rainwater instead of building expensive dams." Mrs. Farooq further said that we are facing the second food crisis this year. During Ramazan, people suffered in long queues for flour while sugar is scarce nowadays. Kitchen gardening is a method practiced worldwide that helps people to grow their own vegetables and fruits easily. The government should provide facilities to the citizens for kitchen gardening.

