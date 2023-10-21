Open Menu

Authorities Seal Sheesha Cafes To Enforce Islamabad High Court's Order

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) In a move to ensure public safety, authorities in Islamabad have sealed several Sheesha Cafes in different areas of the city in compliance of orders from the Islamabad High Court.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that the owners of cafes are strictly prohibited from serving sheesha to customers until the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR & C) clarified the rules and regulations regarding the use of sheesha in public places.

The Assistant Commissioners city took action against the sheesha cafes in different areas under their jurisdiction, sealing two in F-6 and F-7 and one in Bahria Town.

The crackdown on sheesha cafes comes after a series of incidents in recent years in which people have been badly affected by use of sheesha smoking.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier ordered the authorities to take action against sheesha cafes, citing concerns over public safety. The court had directed the NHSR&C to clarify the rules and regulations regarding the use of sheesha.

The sealing of the sheesha cafes has been welcomed by many residents of Islamabad, who have been calling for strict measures to be put in place. However, some cafe owners have expressed their concerns over the move, saying that it will hurt their businesses.

