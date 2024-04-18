Open Menu

Authorities To Launch Special Campaign For Registration Of Vulnerable Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Secretary Social Welfare and Women Development, Anila Mahfooz Durrani on Thursday here met Director General (DG) NADRA, Reema Aftab to discuss strategizing of a special campaign aiming increased registration of differently abled, women, transgender persons and orphans.

During the meeting, it was decided that NADRA would conduct special registration campaigns across various districts of the province through social welfare department.

These initiatives include a comprehensive summer campaign for women while separate campaigns would be organized every two weeks for transgender persons and individuals with disabilities.

These registration campaigns would be carried out by mobilizing mobile registration vehicle to access far flung areas of the province.

Secretary Social Welfare and Women Development stated that objective of these campaigns is to increase registration of women and other vulnerable groups in national database. This inclusion would facilitate them in accessing their rightful entitlements more easily.

APP/mds/

